Wanted for death, jailed for laundering

A HONG KONG man wanted in Taiwan for strangling his pregnant girlfriend in a case used by the city to justify controversial impending changes to its extradition laws was jailed yesterday, but not for murder.

Chan Tong-kai, 20, confessed to Hong Kong police that he killed Poon Hiu-wing and dumped her body on the outskirts of Taipei last year.

Poon, 20, five months pregnant, was strangled during Valentine’s holiday by Chan who fled back to Hong Kong, which has no extradition agreement with Taiwan.

The killing sparked sympathy for Poon’s family and was used by the Hong Kong government to advocate changing the financial hub’s laws to allow extraditions on a case-by-case basis to Taiwan, Macau and Chinese mainland.

With Hong Kong prosecutors unable to charge Chan with murder, he was instead charged with money laundering related to his possession of Poon’s phone, camera and money he withdrew from her account.

Yesterday a judge sentenced him to 29 months in jail.

Judge Anthea Pang said “great frustration and a serious sense of unfairness” should not overshadow the fact that the case was a money laundering prosecution, not a murder trial.

She said sentencing someone for a crime they are not convicted of would mean “short-circuiting” the justice system.

Chan has already served 13 months in custody.

The length of the sentence means Chan would likely not be freed until after the extradition law change — now winding its way through the city’s legislature — comes into effect.

The current Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam argues it is time to bring some form of extradition.