Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

January 14, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Warm Qinghai Plateau

Source: Xinhua | 00:13 UTC+8 January 14, 2019 | Print Edition

The Qinghai Plateau, the northeastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, saw the warmest spring and highest annual precipitation rate since 1961.

According to the climate center of Qinghai Province, the average annual temperature of the plateau in 2018 was 3.3 degrees Celsius, with the average temperature in the spring reaching a historic high of 4.8 degrees. The plateau’s average annual precipitation last year was 484 millimeters, 30 percent more than the average from 1981 to 2010. Increased rain caused over 100 natural disasters in the eastern and southern part of the province in 2018, leaving seven people killed while causing the highest economic loss in 10 years. The Qinghai Plateau is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿