Warm Qinghai Plateau

Home » Nation

The Qinghai Plateau, the northeastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, saw the warmest spring and highest annual precipitation rate since 1961.

According to the climate center of Qinghai Province, the average annual temperature of the plateau in 2018 was 3.3 degrees Celsius, with the average temperature in the spring reaching a historic high of 4.8 degrees. The plateau’s average annual precipitation last year was 484 millimeters, 30 percent more than the average from 1981 to 2010. Increased rain caused over 100 natural disasters in the eastern and southern part of the province in 2018, leaving seven people killed while causing the highest economic loss in 10 years. The Qinghai Plateau is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers.