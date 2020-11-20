Warmer winter in Shanghai

Home » Nation

Shanghai’s weather bureau is predicting a warmer winter than usual this year.

Average temperatures are expected to be between 6 and 7 degrees Celsius, compared with the usual 6.1 degrees.

The bureau has ruled out the possibility of extreme weather such as heavy snow but low temperatures, rain and snow can be expected in early December, late January and early February, the bureau said.

Rainfall of around 145 to 165 millimeters is also lower than normal, it said.

Also, the official arrival of winter is expected to be later than previous years, bureau official Mao Mao said.

Winter arrives when there are five consecutive days of average temperatures below 10 degrees, which is usually around December 3.