Warning issued over locusts

Home » Nation

CHINA’S forestry and grassland authority yesterday urged efforts to prevent the spread of desert locusts as the destructive migratory pests may enter the country from Pakistan, India, Myanmar and Kazakhstan.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations predicted that the desert locust plague, which originated in Africa, may last until June, with swarms growing to 500 times the current level, according to a statement on the website of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Desert locusts may enter Tibet from Pakistan and India, fly to Yunnan Province from Myanmar, or invade Xinjiang from Kazakhstan, posing a major threat to food security and rural livelihoods, experts say.