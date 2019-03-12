Warning over growth at the cost of environment

Home » Nation

THE relaxation of environmental protection by some local governments to prioritize economic development amid downward economic pressure will not be tolerated, China’s top environment regulator said yesterday.

Lax local environmental protection is one of the major supervision tasks set by the central government, and officials who sacrifice environmental protection for short-term interests will be held accountable, Minister of Ecology and Environment Li Ganjie told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual legislative session.

The ministry also opposes and will resolutely stop simplistic environmental protection practices such as closing plants indiscriminately, Li said.

The two scenarios are only local cases, not a national phenomena, he added.

Li also said China has made sound progress in addressing environmental problems along the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

After two years of work, 99.9 percent of the 1,474 drinking water sources in cities above the county-level along the Yangtze River Economic Belt, stringing up 11 provinces and municipalities from west to east, have had their problems resolved, Li said.

Meanwhile, more than 90 percent of the 12 “black and malodorous water bodies” in the provincial capital cities have been cleaned, while prefecture-level cities are catching up on this front, he said.

A special campaign targeting illegal disposal of solid and hazardous waste along the Yangtze, China’s longest river, has also been successful, the minister said, adding that the country has made notable progress in enhancing protection of the nature reserves in the Yangtze River basin.

The country will continue to improve the supervision system for Yangtze protection, Li said.