Warrant for boat owner
THE procuratorate in southwest China’s Guizhou Province has approved the arrest of the owner of a boat that capsized on May 23, resulting in 13 passengers drowning. A police investigation has found that Meng Yukai, the boat owner, was in command of the boat with a total of 29 people on board, when it capsized on the Beipan River. Meng, a farmer, is among the 16 survivors who were rescued. The boat was designed for agricultural use. The provincial government has ordered a thorough check of water traffic safety in the province after the accident.
