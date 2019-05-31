Advanced Search

May 31, 2019

Warrant for boat owner

Source: Xinhua | 00:10 UTC+8 May 31, 2019 | Print Edition

THE procuratorate in southwest China’s Guizhou Province has approved the arrest of the owner of a boat that capsized on May 23, resulting in 13 passengers drowning. A police investigation has found that Meng Yukai, the boat owner, was in command of the boat with a total of 29 people on board, when it capsized on the Beipan River. Meng, a farmer, is among the 16 survivors who were rescued. The boat was designed for agricultural use. The provincial government has ordered a thorough check of water traffic safety in the province after the accident.

