Waste not, or pay

April 27, 2021
Chinese lawmakers are considering a new draft law that would allow restaurants to charge diners an extra fee if they waste excessive amounts of food. The draft anti-food-waste law was yesterday returned to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for a second reading. Catering service providers could charge customers who leave too much food, but rates must be clearly advertised.
Approximately 18 billion kilograms of food is wasted every year in China’s urban catering industry.
