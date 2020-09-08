The story appears on
Page A5
September 8, 2020
Water level in Baotu Spring rises
The water table of the Baotu Spring, a popular scenic spot in Jinan, capital of eastern China’s Shandong Province, rose to 28.25 meters on Sunday, local authorities said.
It indicates the spring has been gushing for 17 years since September 6, 2003, when it started spouting again after a 548-day hiatus, said the city’s water affairs bureau, noting that it has set a record for the longest continuous gushing since the 1970s.
Baotu Spring is reputed as the finest among the 72 famous springs in Jinan, also known as China’s “City of Springs,” for its spectacle of three springs gushing into the air.
In June, the water table of Baotu Spring fell below the red warning line of 27.6 meters, the highest level of the three-tier warning system, lasting more than 20 days.
The levels of spring water in Jinan is mainly affected by rain. The level of Baotu Spring has gradually risen since July.
