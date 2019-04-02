Water pollution fight

Home » Nation

China will strive to restore the functions of its groundwater ecosystem with enhanced water quality by 2035 to curb water pollution. The target will be achieved gradually, with the share of the groundwater with extremely poor quality reduced to about 15 percent by 2020, according to a plan released by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and four other ministries. China will establish a system for standards and rules related to the protection and treatment of groundwater pollution and a national monitoring mechanism by 2025.