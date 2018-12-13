The story appears on
December 13, 2018
Water, water everywhere, and now it’s fit to drink
Hainan cleaned up all polluting sources around drinking water supplies in the province’s prefecture-level cities by late November, more than a month ahead of the schedule set by the State Council, China’s Cabinet.
By implementing measures such as building sewage treatment plants and closing livestock and poultry farms near major reservoirs, the city governments of Haikou, Sanya and Danzhou have resolved all 34 environment violations discovered in an inspection of drinking water supplies by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment this year.
The provincial and city governments have stepped up efforts to resolve water violations since April, said Mao Dongli, deputy director of the Hainan Department of Ecology and Environment.
The provincial government released a three-year action plan on tackling water pollution in April to eradicate all black and malodorous water bodies in its cities by 2020.
