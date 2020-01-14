We will never be derailed, says Lam

Home » Nation

Hong Kong’s strength and resilience have not been undermined in the face of social unrest and challenges in recent months, Chief Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said yesterday.

While opening the 13th Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, Lam said Hong Kong’s core competitiveness and status as one of the world’s premier financial centers continue to be internationally recognized.

Hong Kong was ranked third in the world in the Global Financial Centers Index last September, just behind New York and London. In December 2019, the International Monetary Fund reaffirmed Hong Kong’s position as a global financial center and regional trading hub, and one of the most open economies in the world.

The chief executive spoke highly of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area development, saying the Greater Bay Area, with a population of about 70 million and a combined GDP equivalent of around US$1.6 trillion dollars, and its huge market potential, presented boundless promise for Hong Kong, particularly the financial services sector.

“Coupled with the Belt and Road Initiative, the Greater Bay Area development will ensure long-term prospects for Hong Kong’s economy,” she said, adding that through the two national policies, Hong Kong will enhance its role as a business bridge between the Chinese mainland and the rest of the world.

Lam said she is “confident that we will bridge our divide, that we will realize the common goal of a reunited community and a flourishing economy” through the concerted efforts of the HKSAR government and the people of Hong Kong.

The two-day event was themed with “Redefining Growth: Innovation Breakthrough Inclusiveness.”