The story appears on
Page A8
December 8, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
WeChat bans after-school course ads
WeChat has banned promotional content by after-school training institutions for primary and middle school students, as well as preschool children. The move is its latest response to the nation’s tougher rules on off-campus training that aim to ease the burden on students.
Content promising to improve students’ test scores quickly is often regarded as “spreading anxiety in education.”
Offering off-campus training in subject or non-subject categories via WeChat is also banned by the app, according to a guide released by WeChat.
Chinese, foreign languages, history, geography, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, and morality and law are classified as categories, in line with state course rules during compulsory education.
Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, also announced last month a ban on courses for preschool children and subject or non-subject courses for primary, junior, and high school students.
Such content should be released under the category of “children’s interest-oriented classes.”
The app also bans content providers from promoting non-subject courses via live streaming or videos.
