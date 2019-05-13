Weight-loss app shows what’s possible

Home » Nation

For Wang Ning, 29, obesity was a blessing in disguise.

Wang developed a weight-loss app that is now helping 185 million people keep in shape.

Five years ago, the then fourth-year college student weighed 90kg. But he successfully shed 26kg through exercise, wowing many who were curious about his weight-loss secret.

Smelling a business opportunity, Wang and his friends started a fitness app called “Keep.” Wang chose “Keep” as the company name, as he believes keeping on, or persistence, is key to losing weight and starting a company.

Different from traditional gyms where many beginners often feel lost in front of professional equipment, the fitness app provides people with fitness courses at different levels.

Its users can exercise whenever and wherever possible.

The app soon became a hit, attracting 1 million users within 105 days and 100 million within 921 days. It has become the most popular fitness app in China, with 185 million registered users now.

“For us young people, it is a time full of possibilities,” Wang said.

Wang grew up as China’s Internet sector experienced rapid growth. He still remembers the first time he surfed the Internet when he was just 7 years old and was overwhelmed by the immense amounts of information.

“Where there is an idea, there is always space for you to try it out,” Wang said. “Compared with the elder generation, we are more daring to dream and more able to realize our dreams.”

Apart from online app, Keep is also building a fitness center and fitness peripheral products.

“I feel like the CPU on a big motherboard, always computing for the better running of the company,” Wang said.

Often wearing T-shirt and jeans, the round-faced young man looks even younger than his years. Many doubt how a CEO so young can lead a company with more than 800 employees, mostly older than him.

“Age can never limit a person,” Wang said. “It just urges me to improve myself to be a better man.”

Although he travels a lot, he always finds time to exercise. And his recorded workout time in Keep has exceeded 17,000 minutes.

With 18 foreign-language versions available in more than 200 countries, Keep has also reached 10 million users abroad.

“There are 7 billion people in the world, and we will never stop making the world move,” he said.