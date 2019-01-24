Welfare of veterans now top priority

Home » Nation

A DRAFT law on the welfare of veterans has been sent to central and provincial governments, as well as the military, for comment, China’s Ministry of Veterans Affairs announced yesterday.

It will be open to the public for comment in due course.

The proposed law comes as the nation introduces a host of measures to help military veterans find jobs, and consideration is given to building military cemeteries.

The draft law on veterans’ welfare includes provisions for job placement, training, employment, favorable treatment and pensions for ex-serviceman, said Wang Zhiming, a spokesman for the ministry.

Personnel files will be set up for veterans, and special treatment for retired soldiers with war experiences will be clearly defined in the draft law, said Wang.

Wang said new rules were added to the draft law to clarify the accountability and responsibilities of officials tasked with veterans’ arrangement.

China has also rolled out measures to help veterans find jobs. Local governments provided more than 80,000 former military officers with civilian jobs and helped more than 400,000 retired soldiers resettle in 2018, the ministry said.

China’s 123 centrally administered state-owned enterprises offered around 15,000 positions to veterans last year.

China also granted preferential policies to ex-servicemen who set up businesses, including financial and tax benefits.

The ministry has strengthened the education and training for veterans to make them more competitive in the job market and provided additional benefits for job-hunters.

Meanwhile, China is considering building military cemeteries to honor soldiers.

The ministry is currently soliciting opinions from both military and civilian professionals and drawing on the experience of other countries, said Wang.

The move is crucial to strengthening the protection of the rights and interests of military personnel, and enabling their families to have a stronger sense of honor and pride, he said.

He added that such efforts will make military service an occupation that enjoys public respect.

The ministry has also relaxed certain restrictions concerning veterans’ resettlement and enhanced support before they are employed.

The ministry was unveiled in April 2018 to provide better services to veterans.

With veterans’ affairs department set up at various levels of governments, a unified working system to provide services has been established, Wang said.