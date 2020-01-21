What is coronavirus?

Home » Nation

THE UN’s health agency says that the outbreak of the disease in Wuhan is a never-before-seen strain. It belongs to a broad family of viruses that range from the common cold to more serious illnesses such as SARS.

According to Arnaud Fontanet, head of the department of epidemiology at the Institut Pasteur in Paris, the new strain is the seventh known type of coronavirus that humans can contract.

“We think that the source may have been animals sold at market and from there it passed to the human population,” he told AFP.

The World Health Organization says an “animal source seems the most likely primary source... with some limited human-to-human transmission occurring between close contacts.” A total of 218 people have now been diagnosed with the virus in China, and the outbreak has already claimed three lives.