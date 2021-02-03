When fortune turns into misfortune

Home » Nation

A leading publishing house apologized and is offering refunds after it mistook the calligraphy of the Chinese character “祸” (misfortune) for “福” (fortune) and included it in the company’s Chinese New Year gift pack.

The gift pack sold at the People’s Literature Publishing House online store contained five calligraphic writings of 福. It is a tradition to decorate with the auspicious character during Lunar New Year — which falls on February 12 this year.

The publishing house apologized for the mistake on Monday in a WeChat post, saying it would refund people’s money or send extra gifts.

“This is a painful lesson for us,” the post read. “And we are very grateful to every reader who pointed out the problem.”

Some netizens said the error reflected an ancient Chinese philosophy that good fortune has its roots in disaster, and disaster lurks in good fortune.

The gift pack — consisting of five writings of 福, a pair of spring couplets, painting of a door god, New Year’s card, a pair of socks, painting, gift box, handbag, six red envelopes and poker cards — is priced at 99 yuan (US$15) and completely sold out.