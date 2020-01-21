Which names top the popularity list?

Home » Nation

China yesterday announced the top 100 surnames list, the top 10 most popular full names and the top 50 most popular characters used in given names in 2019.

The lists were released by the Ministry of Public Security in an annual report of names which analyzed the entire registered population of 1.4 billion people on the mainland.

The family name Wang (王) continues to top the list, followed by Li (李), Zhang (张), Liu (刘) and Chen (陈).

Shanghai has the largest population with the surname Zhang.

There are 2.75 million surnamed Wan (万) and 2.61 million people surnamed Ou (欧), helping these two characters climb into the top 100 this year. The number of people using the top 100 family names accounts for 85.9 percent of the registered population.

In terms of the given names list, nearly 300,000 people, both men and women, share the name Zhang Wei (张伟), making the name top of the list. Wang Wei (王伟) comes in a close second with a total of 287,101.

Li Na (李娜) ranks third with over 270,000 people. There were 318 men named Li Na, which is usually a name given to women.

The ministry also made public the most frequently used 50 characters in given names. Ying (英) (outstanding talent) was the most popular.