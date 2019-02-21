Advanced Search

February 21, 2019

Wildlife dealers caught

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 21, 2019 | Print Edition

Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province report they have apprehended three suspects and confiscated 51 pieces of wildlife products, 2,864.5 grams in weight. Police in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture detained a shop owner identified by the surname Chen in the city of Jinghong, and found large amounts of products made from ivory and rhinoceros horns at his house. Two other men were later arrested. Chen had illegally purchased wildlife products in Fujian Province and resold them through Wechat.

