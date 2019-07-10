Wind and solar power at the forefront

Home » Nation

Wind and solar photovoltaic power in China is likely to achieve grid-price parity by next year, further diminishing the share of hydropower in the total power output of renewables in China.

Among all the major renewables, which include biomass and geothermal energies, development of wind and solar energies reported the most remarkable progress.

About 85 percent of newly installed renewable capacity in 2018 was for wind and solar energy.

Renewables in China will continue to see rapid growth. In 2020, the installed conventional hydropower connected to the grid will be 340 gigawatts (GW), while that for wind power and solar will be 230GW and 250GW, according to a China Renewable Energy Development Report 2018.

Zheng Sheng’an, the president of China Renewable Energy Engineering Institute, estimated that the growth of wind and solar power will continue throughout 2025.

“Due to technological improvements and enhanced operation, the cost of wind and solar power is continuously dropping,” Zheng said.

The development of renewables is essential for China to establish a clean, low-carbon and safe energy mix, and to reduce foreign energy reliance.