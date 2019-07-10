The story appears on
Page A6
July 10, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Wind and solar power at the forefront
Wind and solar photovoltaic power in China is likely to achieve grid-price parity by next year, further diminishing the share of hydropower in the total power output of renewables in China.
Among all the major renewables, which include biomass and geothermal energies, development of wind and solar energies reported the most remarkable progress.
About 85 percent of newly installed renewable capacity in 2018 was for wind and solar energy.
Renewables in China will continue to see rapid growth. In 2020, the installed conventional hydropower connected to the grid will be 340 gigawatts (GW), while that for wind power and solar will be 230GW and 250GW, according to a China Renewable Energy Development Report 2018.
Zheng Sheng’an, the president of China Renewable Energy Engineering Institute, estimated that the growth of wind and solar power will continue throughout 2025.
“Due to technological improvements and enhanced operation, the cost of wind and solar power is continuously dropping,” Zheng said.
The development of renewables is essential for China to establish a clean, low-carbon and safe energy mix, and to reduce foreign energy reliance.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.