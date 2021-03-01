Wind power record

Home » Nation

China led the world in new annual offshore wind installations for the third straight year with over 3 gigawatts of new offshore wind capacity in 2020, according to the Global Wind Energy Council. “Although China was hit first by the COVID-19 crisis, the impact on the offshore wind sector was minimal, resuming ‘business as usual’ as early as March 2020,” said Feng Zhao, head of market intelligence and strategy at the council. China’s record growth is expected to continue in 2021. China has overtaken Germany to become the world’s offshore wind market after the UK.