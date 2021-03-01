Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

March 1, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Wind power record

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 1, 2021 | Print Edition

China led the world in new annual offshore wind installations for the third straight year with over 3 gigawatts of new offshore wind capacity in 2020, according to the Global Wind Energy Council. “Although China was hit first by the COVID-19 crisis, the impact on the offshore wind sector was minimal, resuming ‘business as usual’ as early as March 2020,” said Feng Zhao, head of market intelligence and strategy at the council. China’s record growth is expected to continue in 2021. China has overtaken Germany to become the world’s offshore wind market after the UK.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿