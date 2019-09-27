The story appears on
September 27, 2019
Related News
Wine fest at Great Wall
This year’s Bordeaux wine festival is scheduled to be held between October 5 and October 7 at the Simatai section of the Great Wall in Miyun District of Beijing.
Co-hosted by the district government of Miyun and the Bordeaux Wine Council, the festival will make its first appearance on the Chinese mainland. The three-day wine and dine carnival will include an opening ceremony, wine tasting events, summits, parties and vintage selections.
With similar latitude, climate and soil conditions to Bordeaux, Miyun has more than 300 years of history in grape planting and wine production, where Chateau Changyu AFIP, a major production base of Chinese winemaker Changyu is located.
