Wingsuit flyer’s body recovered

Home » Nation

a missing female wingsuit pilot has been found dead nearly a week after she plunged off from a helicopter during a film shoot in central China’s Zhangjiajie mountains, according to the Tianmenshan National Forest Park.

Rescuers rushed to the scene upon hearing from local villagers, who reported having seen a body from afar in an unfrequented dense forest in the scenic area.

No vital signs were found and the body was later confirmed as the female pilot who had gone missing on the morning of May 12.

The body was found at an altitude of 900 meters, a relative drop of about 1600 meters from where she flew off from the helicopter.

The wingsuit pilot deviated from her planned route and lost contact shortly after 11:19am last Tuesday, when she and another pilot jumped from a helicopter flying at an altitude of 2,500 meters.

The 23-year-old was said to have undergone professional training abroad and have completed hundreds of wingsuit flights and skydives.

She did not have any mobile phones, GPS or other communication devices with her. Rescuers say the accident was likely caused by a parachute failure.

Wingsuit flying involves participants gliding through the air wearing a special suit with fabric under the arms and legs to slow descent, ending with the deployment of a parachute.