Winning the war on poverty

Social donations from across China exceeded 90 billion yuan (US$13 billion) in 2018, an official of the Ministry of Civil Affairs said yesterday.

China now has more than 7,500 registered charity organizations, with net assets totaling about 160 billion yuan, according to Jia Xiaojiu, head of the ministry’s department for philanthropy and social work.

There are 204 charitable trust projects in China, with contracts involving about 2.25 billion yuan.

And there are over 1.2 million social workers and 439,000 of them are certified, according to Jia.

More than 120 million people have registered as volunteers and there are 12,000 registered organizations for volunteer services, Jia said.

Jia said the ministry also pays attention to giving full play to the contributions of charity, social work and volunteer service in the country’s fight against poverty.

It has worked with authorities of finance, taxation and customs in issuing favorable taxation policies to encourage anti-poverty charity projects to help more people in need.

And the central government has also invested 18.9 million yuan this year to send social workers to the country’s remote and border areas with large ethnic minority population and old revolutionary base areas, and to train local social workers there, according to Jia.

The ministry also strives to encourage volunteers’ commitment in poverty reduction efforts by strengthening guidance, training, publicity of role models and information services, he said.