February 4, 2021
Related News
Winter Olympics venues ready to go
A year out from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, all venues in Beijing are now ready for test events, the Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office said yesterday.
The National Speed Skating Oval, the National Aquatics Center, the National Indoor Stadium, the Capital Gymnasium and the Wukesong Ice Sports Center have completed ice-making work, while the Shougang Ski Jumping Platform has finished snow-making work, said Ding Jianming, deputy director of the Office.
“This is an important sign of the transition from venue construction to testing and operational stages,” Ding said.
