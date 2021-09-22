The story appears on
September 21, 2021
Woman with frozen ovary gives birth
The first baby conceived through natural pregnancy after the mother underwent frozen-thawed ovarian tissue transplantation in China is in good health after birth.
The mother surnamed Li had a part of her ovarian tissue frozen before undergoing a bone marrow transplantation in 2016, said her doctor Ruan Xiangyan, director of the department of endocrinology at the Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital.
The then 29-year-old was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome in 2016, with bone marrow transplant the only cure. However, such treatment procedures seriously damage the ovarian function and nearly 100 percent of such cases result in premature ovarian failure.
Li underwent frozen-thawed ovarian tissue transplantation in 2018 to regain fertility. She recently gave birth to a baby girl, weighing 3,345 grams and 49 centimeters tall. The baby was in good health upon birth.
