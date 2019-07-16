The story appears on
July 16, 2019
Women living longer
The average life expectancy of women in Beijing rose to 84.63 in 2018, an increase of 12.37 years from four decades ago, the Beijing Youth Daily reported yesterday.
In 2017, the life expectancy of Beijing residents was 82.15 years. The maternal and infant death rates in 2018 decreased by 68 percent and 88 percent, respectively, compared with 1979, according to the newspaper, citing statistics released by the Beijing Municipal Health Commission. The infant and under-five mortality rates of the city’s registered population both went down to 2.01 and 2.69 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2018, respectively, reaching the level of developed countries.
