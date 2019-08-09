The story appears on
Page A2
August 9, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Work teams to guide local relief work
CHINA’S disaster relief authority launched a level III emergency response as super typhoon Lekima is expected to make landfall in the coastal areas of east China’s Zhejiang Province tomorrow, the Ministry of Emergency Management said yesterday.
The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has dispatched work teams to guide local relief work, the ministry said.
The ministry called on related departments to intensify real-time monitoring of weather changes and issue alerts promptly to reduce damages and ensure people’s safety.
Earlier, the national meteorological center issued a yellow alert for the typhoon. The powerful typhoon will bring strong winds and rainstorms to Taiwan, Shanghai and the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Shandong.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.