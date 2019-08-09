Home » Nation

CHINA’S disaster relief authority launched a level III emergency response as super typhoon Lekima is expected to make landfall in the coastal areas of east China’s Zhejiang Province tomorrow, the Ministry of Emergency Management said yesterday.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has dispatched work teams to guide local relief work, the ministry said.

The ministry called on related departments to intensify real-time monitoring of weather changes and issue alerts promptly to reduce damages and ensure people’s safety.

Earlier, the national meteorological center issued a yellow alert for the typhoon. The powerful typhoon will bring strong winds and rainstorms to Taiwan, Shanghai and the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Shandong.