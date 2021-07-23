Advanced Search

July 23, 2021

Workers’ bodies found

Source: Xinhua | 00:12 UTC+8 July 23, 2021 | Print Edition

Rescuers retrieved the last body of 14 workers trapped in a flooded tunnel in Zhuhai City in south China’s Guangdong Province at noon yesterday, according to the on-site rescue headquarters.

The 14 workers were trapped in the construction site of the Shijingshan tunnel, part of the city’s Xingye expressway, when the site was flooded about 3:30am on July 15.

The bodies of the 13 others had been found before Wednesday night.

Nation
