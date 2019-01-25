The story appears on
Page A8
January 25, 2019
Free for subscribers
World leader in mobile phone turnover
The Chinese replaced their mobile phones more frequently than people in other countries last year, according to a new survey.
Nearly 80 percent of Chinese users bought their current phones after 2017 compared to just 58 percent of global users, according to the China Mobile Consumer Survey 2018 released by global accounting and consulting firm Deloitte.
The survey also found that Chinese users are less interested in the second-hand mobile phone market and trade-in services.
New functionalities and the rise of cost-efficient domestic brands are driving user demand and shortening replacement cycles, according to Taylor Lam, a senior manager with Deloitte China.
China’s smartphone ownership reached 96 percent in 2018, up 7 percentage points year on year, and 6 percentage points higher than the global average.
The utilization rate of apps using artificial intelligence in China is generally higher than that of other countries.
