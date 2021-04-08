World prize for Chinese researcher

Home » Nation

Chinese scientist Kang Le has won the 2021 Silverstein-Simeone Award, an international prize recognizing scientists for their outstanding work at the frontiers of chemical ecology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences said yesterday.

Kang, a researcher with the academy’s Institute of Zoology, bagged the award for cutting-edge research including his latest study which found that a smelly compound emitted by locusts can attract the insects in the wild to form a giant cluster.

The compound called 4-vinylanisole has been identified as an aggregation pheromone responsible for the behavior of the swarm. The discovery for the first time revealed the mystery of locust swarms, which is expected to be significant in the control and prediction of plagues and help scientists solve the global food problem.

The prize has been awarded every year by the International Society of Chemical Ecology since 1995. Kang is the first Chinese to receive the honor.