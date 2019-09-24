WorldSkills contestants praised

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping has urged young people to carry forward craftsmanship and strive for excellence to serve the country.

Xi made the remarks in a written instruction to congratulate Chinese contestants on their good results at the 45th WorldSkills Competition held in Kazan, Russia, last month.

He stressed that technical workers serve as an important foundation supporting made-in-China and created-in-China, and play a key role in high-quality economic growth.

More efforts should be made to improve the system for training, employing, evaluating and motivating skilled workers, develop technical education, carry out vocational training on a large scale, and accelerate the training of a large number of high-quality workers and skilled technical personnel, he said.

“In the whole society, we should carry forward craftsmanship with the pursuit of excellence, and encourage the young people to develop their skills to serve the country,” Xi added.

China will hold the 46th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai in 2021. Xi called for meticulous preparation for the event to boost exchanges and mutual learning with other countries in the field and demonstrate China’s vocational training achievements.