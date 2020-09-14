Advanced Search

September 14, 2020

Wuhan back in the air

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 14, 2020 | Print Edition

The airport in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, hard hit during the COVID-19 epidemic, saw its numbers of domestic passenger flights as well as passenger numbers return to the levels a year ago on Friday, the airport operator said Saturday.

The Wuhan Tianhe International Airport handled 64,700 passengers and 500 domestic passenger flights on Friday, the highest daily levels since the airport resumed domestic passenger services since April 8, said the Hubei Airports Group.

