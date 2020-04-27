Wuhan clears hospital cases

Home » Nation

WUHAN, the city hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak in China, now has no remaining cases in its hospitals, a health official said yesterday.

This came as a 77-year-old man surnamed Ding tested negative for the second time for coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei Province. He no longer had clinical symptoms and was discharged, an official with Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said.

Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, said that the outcome was earned through the hard work of medical workers in Wuhan and those sent from across the country to the city.

The announcement yesterday was a milestone for the city hardest hit by the epidemic.

This came five days after the cases in Wuhan dropped to double digits and less than 70 days after the daily cases in Hubei Province peaked at 50,633, of which 38,020 were in Wuhan.

“It is a historic day,” said Shang You, a critical care unit doctor in Wuhan. “We have been waiting for this day for so long.”

As of the end of Saturday, Wuhan had reported a total of 50,333 confirmed cases and 3,869 deaths. The cure rate has topped 92.3 percent.

In Hubei, no new confirmed cases have been reported for over 20 days, and the number of remaining cases dropped to zero.

Wuhan and the province of Hubei were put in lockdown near the end of January, with roads sealed, trains and planes canceled and residents unable to move freely for more than two months. The city is still testing residents regularly despite relaxing the restrictions.

The focus has since shifted to the northeast border province of Heilongjiang, which has seen large numbers of imported coronavirus cases entering from Russia.

Heilongjiang reported five new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the provincial health commission said yesterday. No new imported cases were reported.

By Saturday, the province had reported 549 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported cases.

Across China, 801 patients were still being treated.