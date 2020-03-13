Wuhan keeps tabs on discharged patients

Home » Nation

ALTHOUGH the spread of the novel coronavirus has been basically curbed in Hubei and Wuhan, the prevention and control task remains arduous.

Since a few discharged patients tested positive, medical experts have called for follow-up efforts to manage and supervise discharged patients.

In Wuhan, capital of central Hubei Province and the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, more than 30,000 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital. In line with the country’s latest diagnosis and treatment scheme, the discharged patients are suggested to undergo a further 14-day quarantine.

The Hubei provincial health commission said, as of March 10, there were over 35,000 beds in what are called “recovery stops” to quarantine recovered patients in Wuhan. The quarantine venues have been repurposed from hotels, student dormitories, or newly built makeshift infrastructure.

By Wednesday, Wuhan had discharged 34,094 patients from hospitals, according to statistics released by the commission. More than half of them are still under medical observation at these “recovery stops.”

In Jianghan District, the Bolaihua Hotel has been used for quarantine since February 24, and all the 52 rooms were filled with discharged patients at its peak.

Some districts took over student dormitory buildings for use and renovated four-bed rooms to accommodate one patient each. The beds and cabinets are covered by protective packaging. Daily necessities, including water bottles, slippers, and toilet paper, are provided for each patient.

These temporary venues also have medical staff who conduct conventional medical checkups and provide psychological counseling for patients.

Health authorities said the first batch of cured patients admitted to such venues in late February had been released after the 14-day isolation.

Patients who show symptoms of fever or chest pain at these venues are readmitted to hospitals for treatment.

“The novel coronavirus is a newly discovered virus, and the current understanding of it is far from enough. We should strengthen post-discharge follow-up visits, create a patient case base and report health threats,” said Liu Bende, head of an experts’ group in the city’s Jiangxia District.