Wuhan lays out strategy to transform the Yangtze

Wuhan, one of the largest cities on the middle reaches of the Yangtze River, has launched an environmental conservation project to reduce the number of wharves and barges.

The project will target 103 wharves and 189 barges in the core areas of the Yangtze, China’s longest river, and the Hanjiang River in Wuhan, capital of central Hubei Province.

Through dismantling, relocating and merging, the local government aims to cut the number of wharves and barges along its section of the waterways by 61.2 percent and 63.5 percent.

Liu Ziqing, deputy mayor of Wuhan, said the old wharves along the rivers had once made great contributions to the city’s social and economic development. However, as the city develops, Liu said that the wharves affected precious shoreline resources, affecting Wuhan’s riverside landscape, hindering the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and damaging the Yangztze ecology.

A plan released by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the National Development and Reform Commission outlines tasks to improve Yangtze water quality by 2020.

These include improving industrial, agricultural and shipping pollution treatment, ensuring the safety of drinking water and cracking down on ecological destruction.