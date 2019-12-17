Xi, Li support Lam’s efforts in HK

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping met with Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam in Beijing yesterday, and praised her courage and sense of responsibility in governing the financial hub during “the most grim and complex” period.

During the meeting, Xi heard a report from Lam on Hong Kong’s current situation and the HKSAR government’s work.

Xi said 2019 has been the most grim and complex year for Hong Kong since it returned to the motherland.

“In the face of various difficulties and pressures, you have stuck to the bottom line of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle, governed in accordance with the law, scrupulously fulfilled your duty, and done a great deal of hard work,” Xi told Lam.

Xi also said Lam has led the SAR government to actively respond to social concerns, adopt a series of policies and measures to support businesses and mitigate difficulties for the people, and carefully study solutions to deep social tensions and problems.

He said the central government fully acknowledges the courage and sense of mission Lam has demonstrated during this special period for Hong Kong.

Xi stressed that he had made clear the stance and attitude of the central government on Hong Kong’s situation at the 11th BRICS summit in Brazil on November 14.

“We have unswerving determination to safeguard China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, implement the ‘one country, two systems’ principle and oppose any external force interfering in Hong Kong affairs,” Xi said.

“We will continue to firmly support you in leading the SAR government to govern in accordance with the law, firmly support the Hong Kong police in strictly enforcing the law, firmly support all people who love China and Hong Kong, and hope Hong Kong people from all walks of life will unite and work together to bring Hong Kong’s development back on track,” Xi said.

Earlier, Lam met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who said Lam’s duty trip to Beijing this year has drawn wide attention, as the disturbances in Hong Kong have damaged the society in many ways.

“The central government will continue to resolutely implement the ‘one country, two systems’ principle, resolutely support you as the chief executive in leading the SAR government to govern in accordance with the law, and resolutely safeguard Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability,” Li told Lam.

The economy of Hong Kong is experiencing an obvious decline, with many industries suffering heavy blows, Li said.

In the face of this unprecedented grim and complex situation, Lam has led the HKSAR government in sparing no efforts to maintain social stability and rolling out a series of measures to aid enterprises and ensure employment, Li said, praising Lam and the HKSAR government for “rising to the challenges and doing a lot of difficult work.”

Li said the central government fully acknowledges the efforts made by Lam and the HKSAR government.

Noting that Hong Kong is still facing difficulties, Li said the HKSAR government should make continuous efforts to bring the violence and chaos to an end in accordance with the law and restore order.

Li also urged the HKSAR government to intensify efforts to address deep-rooted issues in the economic and social development of Hong Kong so as to ensure lasting prosperity and stability in the region.

Lam said the SAR government has adopted a series of measures to restore order, support businesses and mitigate difficulties for the people. The SAR government will keep developing the economy and improving people’s wellbeing, take part in the development of the country, and consolidate Hong Kong’s position as an international financial, trade and shipping center, said Lam.