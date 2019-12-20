Xi: Macau’s achievements based on ‘one country, two systems’

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping yesterday called for staunch support from Macau’s society for the chief executive and government of the Macau Special Administrative Region in exercising law-based governance.

Macau’s great achievements over the past 20 years after its return to the motherland are a result of the wisdom and hard work of all Macau residents, Xi said while meeting with representatives of all walks of life in Macau.

Xi is in the region to mark the 20th anniversary of Macau’s return to the motherland, which falls today. Xi commended the historic achievements made by the special administrative region in economic and social development. Macau’s economy registered the fastest growth and livelihoods witnessed the biggest improvement over the past two decades, he said.

“The past 20 years are also a period that saw Macau compatriots share dignity of the great motherland and enjoy the greatest sense of glory,” said Xi.

Macau’s historic achievements shall be attributed to the thorough implementation of “one country, two systems” principle, strong support from the central government and the mainland, the Macau Special Administrative Region government’s active performance of duties and concerted and strenuous efforts of people from all walks of life in Macau, Xi said.

“I have deeply felt the fast changes in Macau since my last visit here five years ago. Macau compatriots, as masters of their own house, are in high spirits. The Macau SAR’s steps forward are firm and strong,” he said.

Xi said the Macau practice of “one country, two systems” has new commendable aspects: “Loving the motherland and loving Macau” becoming a core value of the whole community, the authority of the Constitution and the Basic Law being firmly upheld, the executive-led system functioning smoothly, Macau actively integrating itself into the national development, and social inclusiveness and harmony creating great power to unite the people of Macau.

Xi said the Chinese nation has achieved a tremendous transformation: it has stood up, grown rich, and is becoming strong. “This is an era of great development and great achievements for the Chinese nation and also an era of common prosperity and common progress for Macau and the mainland,” he said.

Xi said the practice of “one country, two systems” with Macau characteristics would surely achieve greater success, with Macau compatriots making greater contribution to the realization of national rejuvenation.

Macau Chief Executive Chui Sai On said “the most valuable” experience in Macau’s successful practice of “one country, two systems” is “the full and accurate implementation of the Constitution and the Basic Law.”

The president also spoke highly of the patriotic education in Macau during his visit to a local school.

“Patriotic education lays a solid social and political foundation for Macau to implement the one ‘country, two systems’ principle and guides its practice to always proceed in the correct direction,” Xi said.

Noting that Hou Kong Middle School has a long patriotic tradition, Xi said he was touched when he received a letter in May from the school’s pupils who showed a strong sense of patriotism.

Xi stressed the need to know history in order to consolidate the foundation of patriotism.

“As Chinese people, we must know the history of our Chinese nation,” he said. “The 1.4 billion Chinese are so closely united due to the richness of the Chinese civilization and the Chinese spirit, which are the source of cultural confidence.

“One can easily feel a strong sense of national self-esteem and national pride after knowing our uninterrupted history spanning over five millennia,” Xi said. “And only by knowing the nation’s history of humiliation after the Opium War, one can understand the Chinese people’s strong yearning for national rejuvenation.”