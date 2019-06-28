Xi, Moon talk trade, to build ties

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed yesterday to further elevate bilateral relations with win-win cooperation and together safeguard multilateralism, free trade and an open world economy.

The two leaders met ahead of the G20 summit to be held today and tomorrow in the Japanese city of Osaka.

During their meeting, Xi said it is in accordance with the trend of history to enhance China-South Korea friendly cooperation, which also answers to the common calls of the two peoples.

China is willing to work with South Korea to stick to treating each other with sincerity, strive to achieve win-win cooperation, push ahead the development of bilateral ties, and make contributions to the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and the region, Xi said. He urged the two sides to maintain communication at all levels and hold firmly the general direction of bilateral relations.

China and South Korea should seize the opportunity of jointly building the Belt and Road, accelerate the second-stage negotiations on a China-South Korea free trade agreement, and expand cooperation in fields such as trade, science and technology, finance and economics, as well as environment protection, Xi said.

The Chinese president also encouraged the two sides to actively carry out people-to-people and cultural exchanges so as to consolidate friendship between the two peoples.

Noting that China-South Korea cooperation has been mutually beneficial with win-win outcomes and should not be affected by external pressure, the Chinese president said he hopes that the South Korean side will continue to attach importance to and properly address relevant issues between the two countries.

Moon hailed the sound momentum of the development of bilateral ties. He said the South Korean side is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with the Chinese side, advance dialogue and cooperation in various fields, complete the second-stage negotiations on a South Korea-China free trade agreement at an early date and lift bilateral relations to a new level.