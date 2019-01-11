Xi and Kim agree to closer ties and the settlement of peninsula issues

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un, leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, have reached an important consensus.

Kim, chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a visit to China.

In a cordial and friendly atmosphere, the two leaders had an in-depth exchange of views on China-DPRK relations and issues of common concern.

The two sides agreed to make joint efforts to push for the continuous new development of China-DPRK relations in the new era, constantly advance the political settlement process of the Korean Peninsula issue, bring more benefits to people of the two countries, and make positive contributions to peace, stability, prosperity and the development of the region and the world.

Xi pointed out that Kim’s visit to China at the beginning of 2019, which marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-DPRK diplomatic relations, fully embodied the great importance Kim attaches to the two countries’ traditional friendship and his friendship with the CPC and the Chinese people.

“I highly appreciate it, and, on behalf of the CPC, the Chinese government and the Chinese people, extend sincere festival greetings to the WPK and the government and the people of the DPRK,” Xi said.

Xi stressed that thanks to the concerted efforts of both sides, China-DPRK relations opened a new historic chapter in 2018.

The two sides, with concrete actions, have demonstrated the strong vitality of the China-DPRK friendship and displayed the resolute determination of the two countries to jointly advance the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue.

This year bears great significance to the efforts of building on past successes to further advance bilateral relationship.

“I am willing to work with Comrade Chairman to make sound efforts to guide the future development of China-DPRK relationship,” Xi said.

He said the two sides should maintain high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic communication, deepen friendly exchanges and cooperation, and promote the long-term, healthy and stable development of China-DPRK relations.

Festive greetings exchanged

Kim said he was grateful to Xi for taking time from a busy schedule at the beginning of the year to receive the DPRK delegation.

He extended festival greetings to the CPC, the Chinese government and the Chinese people on behalf of the WPK, the government and the people of the DPRK.

“Under the utmost care of Comrade General Secretary, the DPRK-China relations last year were elevated to a new height,” he said.

Kim said he hoped to conduct deep exchanges of views with Xi. This would entail consolidating the DPRK-China’s traditional friendship, stepping up DPRK-China exchanges and cooperation, and pushing for DPRK-China friendly ties to be consolidated and improved with each passing day.

On the situation of the Korean Peninsula, Xi spoke highly of the positive measures taken by the DPRK side to maintain peace and stability and promote the realization of denuclearization on the peninsula. He said major progress was made in the process of a political solution to the Korean Peninsula issue last year with joint efforts of China, the DPRK and relevant parties.

Noting that a general trend of peaceful dialogue on the peninsula has taken shape, Xi said it has become the international community’s common expectation and consensus for the dialogue to continue and yield results.

The political settlement of the peninsula issue faces a rare historic opportunity.

China supports the DPRK’s continued adherence to the direction of denuclearization on the peninsula, supports the continuous improvement of inter-Korean relations, supports the DPRK and the United States holding summits and achieving results, and supports relevant parties resolving their respective legitimate concerns through dialogue, Xi said.

China hopes that the DPRK and the US will meet each other halfway, Xi said.

He added that China stands ready to work with the DPRK and relevant parties to play a positive and constructive role in maintaining peace and stability and realizing denuclearization on the peninsula and lasting peace and stability in the region.

Kim said the Korean Peninsula situation has been easing since last year, and China’s important role in this process is obvious to all.

He said the DPRK side highly and sincerely appreciates the Chinese efforts.

The DPRK will continue sticking to the stance of denuclearization and resolving the Korean Peninsula issue through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts for the second summit between DPRK and US leaders to achieve results that will be welcomed by the international community, he said.

Kim said he hoped that relevant parties will attach importance to and positively respond to the DPRK’s legitimate concerns, and jointly push for a comprehensive resolution of the Korean Peninsula issue.

The two sides informed each other of their respective countries’ situations.

Xi said that in the past seven decades, the CPC has led the Chinese people in achieving a historic leap — they have stood up, grown rich, and are becoming strong.

Pursuing development

Xi said positive results have been achieved since the WPK implemented the new strategic line in the past year, demonstrating the WPK and DPRK people’s strong will of loving peace and pursuing development.

The Chinese side firmly supports Kim in leading the WPK and the people to implement the new strategic line and focus on developing the economy and improving people’s well-being.

“We believe that the DPRK people will surely and constantly make new and greater achievements in the cause of socialist construction,” Xi said.

Kim said that having visited China four times in less than a year, he was deeply impressed by the achievements made in China’s economic and social development as well as the Chinese people’s spirit and character of striving for the country’s prosperity.

The DPRK side considers China’s development experience most valuable and hopes for more trips to China for study and exchanges, he said.

The WPK will lead the DPRK people to continue their great efforts to implement the DPRK’s new strategic line and create a favorable external environment for this endeavor, Kim said.

On Wednesday morning, Xi met with Kim at the Beijing Hotel.

Xi spoke positively of the significance of Kim’s visit to China and looked back on the history of friendly exchanges between China and the DPRK.

Xi said China is willing to make joint efforts with the DPRK to safeguard, consolidate and develop relations between the two parties and two countries, jointly write a new chapter of development of relations between the two countries, and jointly make new contributions to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

Kim said the DPRK highly values the sound momentum of continuous development of DPRK-China relations, and is willing to work with China to earnestly implement the important consensus reached between the two sides and continue writing a more glorious future of friendship from a new starting point.