Xi congratulates opening of studies network

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping sent a letter to congratulate the inauguration of the Belt and Road Studies Network yesterday.

Xi said the development of history, prosperity of civilizations and progress of humanity are closely connected with the guidance of advanced ideas.

Noting that the Belt and Road Initiative originates in China, but belongs to the world, Xi said the initiative has become an open and inclusive platform for international cooperation and popular global public goods, thanks to the concerted efforts of all parties.

Xi said think tanks are an important force in the joint pursuit of the BRI, adding that exchanges and cooperation among think tanks help deepen mutual trust, build consensus and advance the joint pursuit of the BRI toward higher levels.