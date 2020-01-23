Xi extends New Year greetings to Macron, Merkel

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping spoke to Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel yesterday and extended the Chinese New Year greetings to both of them.

In telephonic talks with French President Macron, Xi spoke highly of the achievements made in bilateral cooperation in the past year and vowed to further advance cooperation in areas such as civilian nuclear energy, technology, industry and aerospace.

Xi also said he hopes China and the EU could reach a high-level investment agreement in the near future. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU and the two sides will see a series of high-profile exchanges, he said.

Macron echoed Xi’s sentiments, saying this year is crucial to the development of both China-France and China-EU relations. He said he hopes the two countries would deepen cooperation in trade, investment and environment protection. He also stressed that France would not take discriminatory measures against any specific country or company when it comes to 5G technology.

Xi and German Chancellor Merkel pledged to push forward China-Germany and China-EU ties to a new level in 2020.

The two leaders agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in addressing international issues such as epidemic control, climate change and WTO reform.

Xi said the significance of China-Germany relations goes beyond the bilateral scope, urging the two sides to become reliable partners regardless of ideological differences.

China stands ready to work with Germany to advance win-win cooperation in trade, finance, technology and culture, and hopefully the German side can continue to work toward creating fair business environment for Chinese businesses investing in the country.

China is willing to join hands with Germany and other countries in Europe to safeguard open economy, multilateralism and world peace, Xi said.

Merkel expressed her gratitude to Xi for sending a delegation to the Berlin Conference on Libya, and said she is delighted to see that German enterprises are benefiting from China’s further opening-up. She said that the German market will remain open to China.