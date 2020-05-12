The story appears on
Page A2
May 12, 2020
Free for subscribers
Xi extends greetings
CHINESE President Xi Jinping has sent greetings to nurses across the country ahead of International Nurses Day.
A vast number of nurses threw themselves into the COVID-19 battle without hesitation and proved worthy of the great trust placed in them, said Xi. They bravely marched to the front lines at home and abroad, demonstrating the noble spirit of respecting and protecting life, healing the wounded and rescuing the dying, and being dedicated to the cause, Xi noted.
Nursing is an important part of health care, Xi said, asking Party committees and governments to care about nurses, focus more efforts on strengthening the nursing workforce, and improve the incentive mechanisms.
Xi expressed the hope that nurses will pass on the fine traditions, promote the humanitarian spirit and make further contributions to China’s health care development and global public health.
