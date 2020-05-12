Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

May 12, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Xi extends greetings

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 12, 2020 | Print Edition

CHINESE President Xi Jinping has sent greetings to nurses across the country ahead of International Nurses Day.

A vast number of nurses threw themselves into the COVID-19 battle without hesitation and proved worthy of the great trust placed in them, said Xi. They bravely marched to the front lines at home and abroad, demonstrating the noble spirit of respecting and protecting life, healing the wounded and rescuing the dying, and being dedicated to the cause, Xi noted.

Nursing is an important part of health care, Xi said, asking Party committees and governments to care about nurses, focus more efforts on strengthening the nursing workforce, and improve the incentive mechanisms.

Xi expressed the hope that nurses will pass on the fine traditions, promote the humanitarian spirit and make further contributions to China’s health care development and global public health.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿