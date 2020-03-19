Xi hails outbreak progress, warns of global spread

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping yesterday chaired a leadership meeting, where arrangements were made for coordinating the novel coronavirus epidemic prevention and control with key work of economic and social development.

He said the positive trend in prevention and control of the epidemic has been constantly consolidated and expanded, while the restoration of normal production and everyday life has been quickened.

However, new situations and problems, especially the overseas spread of the virus and its negative impacts on the world economy, have brought new challenges, Xi noted.

Work priorities and response measures should be tailored to changing situations to win the people’s war against the epidemic, and secure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and fighting poverty.

The president warned of the complexity and severity of the epidemic situations both at home and abroad.

The Chinese mainland for the first time reported zero new indigenous suspected cases on Tuesday, Mi Feng, an official with the National Health Commission said yesterday.

All of the 21 suspected cases reported on Tuesday across the mainland were imported cases, and Hubei Province, the region hardest hit by the virus, has reported no new indigenous confirmed cases for 13 consecutive days in areas outside its capital of Wuhan.

Moreover, no new suspected COVID-19 cases were reported for two consecutive days in Hubei, and the existing suspected cases have been cleared after ruling out three suspected cases on Tuesday, according to NHC’s daily report.

However, Xi said the tasks of medical treatment, community prevention and control and follow-up work remain arduous in Hubei and Wuhan.

The risk of outbreak rebounding still exists in other regions due to increasing mobility and crowd gathering, he noted.

While the rest of Hubei had no new infections for almost two weeks, Wuhan reported new infections through outpatient diagnosis for a fifth day.

Wuhan health authorities said Tuesday’s new case, diagnosed at a fever clinic, involved a manager at a vegetable market.

Wuhan remains Hubei’s only city still designated as “high-risk” and subject to strict travel bans, as authorities are keen for other parts of the province to return to work.

In his speech, Xi particularly noted the mounting risk of imported cases as COVID-19 spread across the world.

“We should never allow the hard-won and continuous positive trend to be reversed.”

The mainland had 13 new infections on Tuesday, the NHC said, down from 21 a day earlier. The sole domestic transmission was in Wuhan.

Beijing accounted for three of the imported new cases, down from nine the day before, while Shanghai had three, matching the figure of the day before.

By noon yesterday, Beijing reported a further 11 imported cases, the majority involving travelers from Spain and Britain, with one from Brazil.

Imported cases in Guangdong rose to five from three on Tuesday. One infection emerged in Sichuan for the first time.

The tally of imported cases was 155 by Tuesday, up 12 from a day earlier. That takes the total infections on Chinese mainland to 80,894.

An average of 20,000 people are flying into China every day, according to the government, and 10 Chinese provinces and cities are imposing mandatory quarantines on those arriving from abroad.

Many of the imported infections have been cases of Chinese nationals returning home.

Xi ordered more guidance and support to Chinese nationals overseas and the protection of their lives and health.