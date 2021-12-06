Xi happy to receive graduates’ letter

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping said at the launch ceremony of the China-Laos Railway on Friday that he was glad to receive a letter from some Laotians who had studied in Shanghai and wished to make a contribution to the operation and development of the railway.

The nine Laotians are graduates from the Shanghai Institute of Technology, and the letter was written on November 18 to express their gratitude to China for preparing them as the first group of engineers and technicians to serve the first modern railway in Laos.

Xi said the future of China-Laos friendship lies in youth, and the foundation of connectivity lies in mutual understanding. He said China is willing to cultivate more talent for the China-Laos friendship road.