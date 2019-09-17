Xi highlights innovative and safe cyberspace

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping has highlighted the necessity for a cyberspace environment that is safe and manageable as well as open and innovative.

Efforts should be made to raise people’s sense of fulfillment, happiness and security in cyberspace, said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, in an instruction to a weeklong national awareness campaign on cybersecurity that opened in the northern Chinese municipality of Tianjin yesterday.

Xi said the country will safeguard the security of personal information and citizens’ legal rights and interests in cyberspace.

Efforts should be made not only to develop new technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and the new generation of communication networks but also guide the application of the new technologies with laws, administrative rules and standards, he said.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, read Xi’s instruction and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the campaign.

Huang stressed the implementation of Xi’s instruction and understanding of the general trend of IT application development to cope with cybersecurity challenges and protect people’s interests in cyberspace.

First launched in 2014, the weeklong campaign is an annual event that promotes national awareness on cybersecurity. Activities including a cybersecurity expo and a technology forum will be held during this year’s event.

In Shanghai, the event includes online security education and Q&A sessions, an industry summit, cybersecurity exhibitions and special daily events covering various industries such as telecommunications, finance and education.

Yesterday, an exhibition in Songjiang offered several examples of how hackers and other criminals can access sensitive information from unsuspecting victims.

For example, when a person exposes their fingertips in a photograph, such as when they flash the popular V finger pose, criminals can use these images to produce accurate fingerprint models which can fool touch-ID security systems, experts warned.

Sending pictures on social media, making mobile payments via QR codes, and even the settings on your mobile phone: These are just some of the potential sources of cyber risk that people face every day, according to experts at China Cybersecurity Week who spoke to Shanghai Daily.

The weeklong event is one of the largest in the country.