Xi holds talks with Biden on strategic issues

CHINESE President Xi Jinping had a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden yesterday. The two sides had thorough and in-depth communication and exchanges on issues of strategic, overarching and fundamental importance shaping the development of China-US relations and on important issues of mutual interest.

After exchanging cordial greetings, leaders of the two countries had a “frank, constructive” discussion that lasted over three hours with the wider aim of avoiding conflict between the world’s top two economies.

President Xi stressed that a sound and stable China-US relationship is required for advancing the two countries’ respective development and for safeguarding a peaceful and stable international environment.

Xi compared China and the US to two giant ships sailing in the ocean. It is important for the two sides to keep a steady hand on the tiller, so that the two giant ships will break waves and forge ahead together, without losing direction or speed, still less colliding with each other.

President Xi stated China’s principled position on the Taiwan question. He noted the new wave of tensions across the Taiwan Strait, and ascribed the tensions to the repeated attempts by the Taiwan authorities to look for US support for their independence agenda as well as the intention of some Americans to use Taiwan to contain China.

Biden reaffirmed the US government’s long-standing one-China policy, stated that the US does not support “Taiwan independence,” and expressed the hope for peace and stability to be maintained in the Taiwan Strait.

“If ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces provoke us, coerce us or even cross the red line, we will have no choice but to take resolute measures,” said Xi.

China’s foreign ministry reiterated yesterday that it “does not have any room for compromise” on the Taiwan issue.

The theme threading through the talks was the need to avoid competition spilling into conflict. Biden said it was their “responsibility as leaders ... to ensure that the competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended.”

“We need to establish some common sense guardrails,” he said, adding that the US aims for “simple, straightforward competition.”

Xi also stressed the need to “prevent China-US relations from derailing.”

“Non-conflict and non-confrontation is the bottom line that both sides must adhere to,” said Xi, adding that he hopes US policy on China can return to a “rational and pragmatic track.”

Xi also expressed a desire to keep in touch with Biden and emphasized various areas of potential bilateral cooperation.

On trade ties, President Xi described the China-US economic and trade relations as mutually beneficial in nature.

Business is business. Economic and trade issues between the two countries should not be politicized, Xi said.

The two sides also exchanged views on Afghanistan, the Iranian nuclear issue, the situation on the Korean Peninsula, and other international and regional issues of mutual interest.