Xi honors achievements from nuke subs to weather forecasts

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping has presented China’s top science award to Huang Xuhua and Zeng Qingcun for their outstanding contributions to scientific and technological innovation.

Xi granted award medals and certificates to them at an annual ceremony held in Beijing to honor distinguished scientists, engineers and research achievements.

Huang Xuhua, an academic of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, is the chief designer of the country’s first-generation nuclear submarines.

Born in Guangdong Province in 1926, Huang joined a research institute of the former China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, and has been engaged in the research and development of nuclear submarines for about 30 years. He won the Medal of the Republic in 2019 for his outstanding contributions to the nation.

Zeng Qingcun, 85, is a famous meteorologist from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

His theory of numerical weather prediction solved the problems of timeliness and stability in calculating multi-scale weather change processes and is the basis of the global numerical weather prediction technology.

Zeng’s visionary study on global climate change has brought him a host of accolades and international acclaim, including the world’s top prize for meteorological work.

Friday’s ceremony also honored 296 projects, with 46 winning the State Natural Science Award, 65 the State Technological Invention Award, and 185 the State Scientific and Technological Progress Award.

Ten foreign experts won the International Science and Technology Cooperation Award.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, Premier Li Keqiang extended congratulations to award winners and thanked foreign experts for their support of China’s science and technology development.

Li said that since the founding of the People's Republic of China, it has made brilliant achievements in scientific and technological development, with the past year witnessing a number of internationally leading advances.

Li called for the strengthening of basic research as the foundation of innovation.

“We will increase financial support and guide social forces including enterprises to increase investment,” Li said, adding that the mechanisms for ensuring funds, evaluating achievements and rewarding talent shall all be optimized.

China will support researchers in concentrating on their work without distractions and create more original achievements by respecting rules and tolerating failures, Li said.