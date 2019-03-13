Xi insists on fulfilling defense goals

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping yesterday stressed fulfilling the targets and tasks of national defense and military development as scheduled.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while attending a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People’s Liberation Army and armed police force at the second session of the 13th National People’s Congress.

This year is the key year for completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects. The entire armed forces must clearly understand the importance and urgency of implementing the 13th Five-Year (2016-2020) Plan for military development, firm up their resolve, intensify the sense of mission, forge ahead with a pioneering spirit, and go all out to carry out the plan so as to ensure that the set targets and tasks are fulfilled as scheduled, he said.

Xi called on the army to adhere to the guidance of the thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, fully implement the Party’s thinking on strengthening the military for the new era and the military strategy for new conditions, concentrate on war preparedness, and intensify reform and innovation.

On implementation of the plan, Xi stressed that it is imperative to strengthen overall planning and coordination, as well as make breakthroughs in key areas.

He said it is necessary to take into consideration the overall situation, and coordinate the task plans, resources and management procedures to ensure orderly advancement of various projects.

Focusing on the overall layout of the plan, the military should give prominence to key projects, including urgent necessities for military preparedness, crucial support for combat systems, and coordinated projects for the reform of national defense and armed forces, he noted.

Xi stressed the formulation of the 14th Five-Year Plan for military development should serve the demands of the national development, security and military strategies, and should take into account both the actual condition and long-term development needs.