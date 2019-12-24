Xi meets with Abe, Moon before Chengdu meeting

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping hailed the sound momentum of China-Japan relations yesterday, calling on the two sides to reach a strategic consensus and develop bilateral relations with a global vision.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

He said there are significant opportunities for the development of bilateral ties and China is ready to maintain close communication with Japan, strengthen political guidance and push relations to a new level to better benefit the people of the two countries.

As a result of an ever-changing international situation, Xi said the two sides need to develop their relations based on the principle of mutual respect and mutual benefit. He expressed the hope that the two nations would seek common ground while putting aside differences and working jointly to develop their relations in a new era.

He called on China and Japan to stay committed to the four political documents they have signed and urged them to properly handle major sensitive issues as the political foundation is laid for the relationship. He expects the two countries to view each other as partners rather than threats and work in concert and in the same direction.

Abe echoed Xi’s remarks by noting that the development of the bilateral relations is of great importance to regional and global peace, stability and prosperity.

Noting that Xi is expected to pay a state visit to Japan in the spring, the Japanese leader said that his country is willing to enhance communication with China and will work actively to advance China-Japan relations in the new era.

Before meeting with Abe, Xi also met Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in. Leaders of Japan and the ROK are expected to attend the 8th China-Japan-ROK leaders’ meeting in Chengdu today.

During his meeting with Moon, Xi called for joint efforts to lift bilateral ties to a higher level.

As the world is undergoing profound changes rarely seen in a century, China and the ROK should deepen and develop their strategic cooperative partnership, and accommodate each other’s core interests and major concerns, Xi said.

Hailing bilateral ties as “maintaining the major direction of stability and development” over the past two years, the Chinese president said the two countries have always been friends and partners that cooperate closely.

As important and influential countries in Asia, as well as the world, China and the ROK share broad consensus in advancing bilateral ties, promoting regional peace, stability and prosperity, and safeguarding multilateralism and the free trade regime, he said.

“The two countries should further tap the potential and lift the level and standard of pragmatic cooperation to realize high-quality and integrated development,” Xi stressed.

“China, as a responsible major country, always aligns its own development with global trends, and is willing to work with all countries to build a community with a shared future for humanity through upholding equality and mutual benefit, sharing opportunities and shouldering responsibilities,” the Chinese president said.

On his part, Moon pledged to strengthen communication with the Chinese side and continue to hand over the remains of Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.

“Both Hong Kong affairs and issues concerning Xinjiang are China’s internal affairs,” Moon said.

Moon expressed appreciation for China’s important role in resolving the Korean Peninsula issue, saying that the opportunity of peacefully resolving the issue does not come easy, and the ROK is willing to work jointly with China to advance the peace process of the Korean Peninsula.