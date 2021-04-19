Xi seeks joint action on climate

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping called for closer cooperation on combating global change as he held a video meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Beijing on Friday.

The leaders of the three countries also exchanged in-depth views on China-Europe relations, anti-pandemic cooperation, and major international and regional issues.

“I announced that China will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060,” Xi said. “It means China, as the world’s largest developing country, will complete the world’s most dramatic reduction in carbon emission intensity, and realize carbon neutrality from carbon peaking in the shortest time in global history,” he said.

He added that the task is extremely challenging but China will deliver on its promise.

Responding to climate change is the common cause of all humanity, he said, adding that it should not be a bargaining chip for geopolitics, a target for attacking other countries, or an excuse for trade barriers.

It is hoped that developed economies will set an example in reducing emissions and take the lead in fulfilling their funding commitments to provide adequate technical and capacity-building support for developing countries to tackle climate change, Xi said.

Macron said that France welcomes China’s announcement to become carbon-neutral before 2060. Such a massive commitment reflects China’s initiative to assume significant responsibilities. France is willing to work with China to promote the further progress of France-China and Europe-China economic relations, help Africa achieve green development, and help developing countries reduce their debt.

Merkel said that it is extremely important for Germany, France, and China to strengthen cooperation in tackling climate change. The nationally determined contributions China announced are both ambitious and challenging and are very important in coping with climate change globally.